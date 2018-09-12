NFL QB Power Rankings Week 2: Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr Slip After Losses

Every week, NBC Sports Bay Area ranks the NFL's men under center. After each lost in Week 1, where did Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr end up ahead of Week 2? Read on to find out...

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay: Okay, that was ridiculous what he did Sunday night -- even by his own standards. (Last week: 2)

2. Tom Brady, New England: There's nothing personal about dropping him one spot. This was all about Rodgers. (1)

3. Drew Brees, New Orleans: It's going to take a lot for anyone to crack this Top 3 this season. (3)

4. Philip Rivers, L.A. Chargers: He'd be even better if any of his receivers could catch a deep ball. (5)

5. Russell Wilson, Seattle: The supporting cast is nowhere near what it's been, but the Seahawks still have a chance because of him. (6)

6. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota: As long as defenders do not turn around to find the ball, he'll continue to make big plays. (10)

7. Alex Smith, Washington: The folks in the nation's capital have reason to be united in their support of the new QB. (11)

8. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: Things are a bit wacky in Pittsburgh, and his five turnovers certainly did not help against the lowly Browns. (4)

9. Matthew Stafford, Detroit: He's had too many seasons of production for him to drop him out of the top 10 after one horrendous game. (7)

10. Cam Newton, Carolina: Did nothing particularly good or bad as a passer and led the team with 58 rushing yards. (13)

11. Jared Goff, L.A. Rams: The North Bay kid came through with a solid showing in helping his team pull away from Raiders on Monday. (14)

12. Deshaun Watson, Houston: Down by 18 points in third quarter, the Texans rallied to at least give New England a challenge. (9)

13. Matt Ryan, Atlanta: He looked skittish, and his passes were inaccurate and had no zip. Other than those issues and the loss to Philly, it was a good opening week. (8)

14. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati: Don't be fooled by appearances, this guy is tough. (19)

15. Joe Flacco, Baltimore: He might petition the NFL to move Baltimore into the AFC East, so he can face the Bills twice a season. (20)

16. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants: He should have fewer bruises in the coming weeks when he is not facing the Jaguars defense. (17)

17. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay: The 14th season might be the charm for Fitzpatrick, who was darn-near perfect in opener vs. the Saints. (28)

18. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis: He is clearly a better quarterback than a snowboarder. (21)

19. Dak Prescott, Dallas: Since Prescott led the Cowboys to an 11-game win streak in 2016 and prompted Tony Romo to retire, his team is 11-11. (18)

20. JIMMY GAROPPOLO, 49ERS: Finally, he loses. Some of it was his fault. Some of it was not. (15, tied)

21. DEREK CARR, RAIDERS: Jared Cook is certainly not complaining about the direction of the offense with Carr and Jon Gruden in charge. (15, tied)

22. Nick Foles, Philadelphia: He is going to have to play a lot better for the Eagles to remain in the hunt while Carson Wentz continues to rehab. (12)

23. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: His arrow is pointing up. It looks like Andy Reid knows what he's doing. (30)

24. Ryan Tannehill, Miami: He is undefeated in games that take at least seven hours to finish. (25)

25. Case Keenum, Denver: His 329 yards rank him No. 5 in the league after one week. Now, he must cut down on the number of passes that go to the other team. (26)

26. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville: His instructions are simple: Don't screw it up. (22)

27. Sam Darnold, N.Y. Jets: His debut got a heck of a lot better after his first attempt was intercepted for a touchdown. The Jets might have found a keeper. (32)

28. Sam Bradford, Arizona: No home team scored fewer points than the two FGs that Bradford's offense managed. (24)

29. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago: After a strong start, the Bears could not protect a 17-point fourth-quarter lead in their Week 1 loss to Rodgers and the Packers. (29)

30. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee: Even before Blaine Gabbert replaced him due to an elbow injury, things were not going smoothly. (23)

31. Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland: Only the Browns can be a plus-five in turnover margin and not win. Granted, it wasn't a loss; but the winless streak continues. (27)

32. Josh Allen/Nathan Peterman, Buffalo: At this point, it doesn't matter. It did not take long in the opener for the Bills to pull the plug on Peterman and insert the wide-eyed rookie. (31)

