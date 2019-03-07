NFL rumors: Antonio Brown's demands could be 'huge factor' for Raiders

The Antonio Brown saga with the Steelers is reportedly close to its conclusion. And the Raiders make plenty of sense as trade partners with Pittsburgh.

"The Raiders have the draft capital and they have about $59 million in cap space right now," Tom Pelissero said Thursday on NFL Network. "Certainly they appear to be a team that's set up if they want to make a move for Antonio Brown."

All indications are Jon Gruden would love to have Antonio Brown in Oakland. But Brown's contract demands are a hurdle for the #Raiders and others as trade talks approach a head. @nflnetworkpic.twitter.com/1109typ375 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2019

But there could be a big factor in the Raiders going all in on the All-Pro wide receiver.

"However, you mentioned Antonio Brown and his contract," Pelissero said. "He's owed to make $15 million under his current deal, but he has made very clear on Instagram and otherwise that he wants a new contract with guaranteed money when he joins a new team."

"The money is a huge factor as these conversations potentially come to a head in the next 24 hours or so."

Any team trying to acquire Brown surely understands his contract situation and wants the star for the long haul, despite being 31 years old. As Pelisserio points out, the Raiders do have plenty of salary cap space flexibility and three first-round draft picks -- No. 4, 24 and 27.

But sources tell NBC Sports California that the Raiders are leery of giving up one of their three first-round picks. They are less concerned with including the No. 35 overall pick.

Jon Gruden has already expressed his love for Brown in the past. As has quarterback Derek Carr. Money will be a factor, just like the draft picks.

In the end though, the Raiders' desire for one of the best talents in the NFL could be what it all comes down to.

