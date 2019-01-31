From the former home of an AFC West rival to the Raiders 2019 home stadium? That's what's San Diego could become.

It's 2019 and the Raiders still have no home for the NFL season this year, and they are currently exploring all options.

Oakland sued the Raiders and the NFL in December under federal antitrust and breach of contract statutes for damages in their relocation to Las Vegas.

According to Dan Sileo of 97.3 The Fan, a radio station in San Diego, the Raiders could play the 2019 season in the former home of the Chargers before going to Las Vegas in 2020.

"There have been discussions between the Raiders playing next season in San Diego with both the Mayor's Office and management of the Raiders," a local attorney has told Sileo. "Over the last two days there have been some conversations with City Hall and Raider management on the team playing here next year."

Conversely, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the Mayor's office has not been in communication with the Raiders.

But if the Raiders do play their 2019 season at San Diego Stadium, things could get awkward when they're supposed to play the Chargers at home. But there's reportedly a solution for that.

Instead of having the Chargers play a road game at their former stadium, the NFL would have the two teams play that game in either London or Mexico City, Sileo said.

The Raiders have already been chosen as an NFL team to play a game internationally in 2019. They played in London at Wembley Stadium in 2018 and hosted the Patriots in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca in 2017.

