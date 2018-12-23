NFL rumors: Raiders to London in 2019? It's an option, has been discussed

Where in the world will the Raiders play their home games next season?

No one knows right now, but a very interesting option was presented on Sunday.

According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, London is on the table for the Raiders.

"Right now they are talking about maybe staying in Oakland, at the baseball park, playing at the 49ers' stadium, outside shot in San Diego. But there's another option completely out of left field or I should say, over the pond. London is now an option for the Raiders. It is being discussed for them to play [there] next year. They are still trying to figure it out. Other owners have brought it up to the Raiders. The Raiders are discussing it. Do they play four home games, four away games, and back and forth? Again, the Raiders don't have a home next year. London is a possibility as of now."

The Raiders have played two previous games in Wembley Stadium in London as part of the NFL International Series. In 2014, they lost to the Dolphins 38-14, and earlier this season, they lost to the Seahawks 27-3.

On Friday, the San Francisco Giants confirmed that they are talking to the Raiders about allowing them to use AT&T Park for one season.

Copyright CSN BAY