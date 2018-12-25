Raiders snap count: Kolton Miller, Brandon Parker quiet Broncos' rush

Doug Martin ran hard all Monday night long. Karl Joseph set an aggressive defensive tone with one big hit after another. Derek Carr and Jordy Nelson were in perfect sync, connecting seven times on important plays. Daniel Carlson was automatic on two field-goal attempts, and Dwayne Harris' heads-up punt-return touchdown kicked off a celebration of Oakland Raiders football.

Those guys were obvious highlights in a 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos in the possible final Raiders game at Oakland Coliseum. But don't forget about Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker. The Raiders' rookie tackles kept the offense afloat and a dynamic Broncos pass rush quiet.

Von Miller and Bradley Chubb entered Monday with 26.5 sacks between them, and didn't add to that total against the often-beleaguered Raiders tackles.

Miller and Parker played all 62 offensive snaps, without many errors between them. Miller allowed just three quarterback hurries, and Parker gave up a hit and a hurry in 31 pass-blocking snaps. Miller primarily played against Miller and Parker on Chubb, though they occasionally switched up things.

The Raiders' offensive line as a whole had a good day, also sparked by left guard Kelechi Osemele's return from a toe injury and improved play from fill-in right guard Denzelle Good. The interior linemen allowed only one pressure between them.

Such line play is significantly better than recent showings, and allowed the Raiders to gain yards steadily enough to maintain an early lead established on special teams.

Here's the complete snap count from Monday's victory over Denver:

Offense

Total offensive snaps: 62

Quarterback -- Derek Carr 62

Running back -- Doug Martin 34, Jalen Richard 23, Keith Smith 21, DeAndre Washington 5

Wide receiver -- Jordy Nelson 49, Marcell Ateman 47, Seth Roberts 30, Dwayne Harris 10

Tight end -- Jared Cook 34, Lee Smith 23, Derek Carrier 20, Darren Waller 14

Offensive line -- Kelechi Osemele 62, Rodney Hudson 62, Brandon Parker 62, Denzelle Good 62, Kolton Miller 62

Defense

Total defensive snaps: 67

Defensive line -- Arden Key 49, P.J Hall 49, Clinton McDonald 41, Frostee Rucker 28, P.J. Hall 49, Johnathan Hankins 24, Kony Ealy 24, Justin Ellis 13, Gabe Wright 10

Linebacker -- Tahir Whitehead 67, Nick Morrow 59, Kyle Wilber 22, Marquel Lee 8, Jason Cabinda 8

Defensive back -- Karl Joseph 67, Marcus Gilchrist 67, Rashaan Melvin 67, Erik Harris 59, Nick Nelson 39, Bene Benwikere 32

Special teams

Carrier 23, Lee 23, E. Harris 22, K.Smith 18, D.Harris 18, N.Nelson 15, Wilber 14, L.Smith 13, Morrow 13, Leavitt 12, Daniel Carlson 11, Johnny Townsend 10, Trent Sieg 10, Rico Gafford 9, Benwikere 9, Waller 7, Jjoseph 6, Gilchrist 6, Melvin 6, Osemele 5, Good 5, Parker 5, Miller 5, Whitehead 5, Key 5, McDonald 5, David Sharpe 5, Chaz Green 5, Cabinda 4, Hankins 3, Richard 2, Washington 2, Hall, Rucker 2, Nelson 1, Ateman 1, Cook 1.

