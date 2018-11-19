Raiders snap count: Three running backs split duties vs. Cardinals

ALAMEDA – The Raiders were committed to running the ball well Sunday against Arizona. Doug Martin carried the load early, but was sidelined by an ankle injury in the second half.

The Raiders looked to Jalen Richard and little-used DeAndre Washington to keep the run game rolling, and those two accomplished the mission well.

The rushing trio churned out 152 yards on 33 carries in a 23-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The last time this franchise gave three different rushers 10 carries in a game: Nov. 9, 2003.

The Raiders lost that game but won this one thanks to offensive balance that is rare.

Richard had 32 total snaps, Washington had 23 and Martin had 14 in the first half before succumbing to injury. Martin's bum ankle is not expected to be a long-term issue.

The Raiders seem to have found their starting safeties over the season's second half, with Marcus Gilchrist and Karl Joseph seeing most all of the work. Gareon Conley had an interception in the first half, but gave way to Rashaan Melvin the majority of the time.

Here's the complete snap count from the Raiders victory in Arizona.

Offense

Total offensive snaps: 68

Quarterback – Derek Carr 68

Running back – Jalen Richard 32, DeAndre Washington 23, Doug Martin 14

Wide receiver – Marcell Ateman 65, Seth Roberts 47, Brandon LaFell 37, Saeed Blacknall 16

Tight end – Jared Cook 39, Lee Smith 29, Derek Carrier 11

Offensive line – Gabe Jackson 68, Rodney Hudson 68, Brandon Parker 68, Kelechi Osemele 68, Kolton Miller 66, David Sharpe 10, Clinton McDonald 2, Jon Feliciano 2

Defense

Total defensive snaps: 54

Defensive line – Arden Key 48, Maurice Hurst 33, Johnathan Hankins 32, PJ Hall 31, Frostee Rucker 28, Jacquies Smith, Shilique Calhoun 12

Linebacker – Tahir Whitehead 54, Nick Morrow 34, Marquel Lee 20, Jason Cabinda 20

Defensive back – Marcus Gilchrist 54, Daryl Worley 47, Karl Joseph 35, Rashaan Melvin 31, Nick Nelson 30, Gareon Conley 30, Reggie Nelson 19Erik Harris 7, Leon Hall 4

Special teams

Derek Carrier 30, E. Harris 28, Kyle Wilber 28, Lee 28, K. Smith 25, N. Nelson 24, Morrow 24, Calhoun 23, Dwanye Harris 17,

Trent Sieg 13, Johnny Townsend 13, Daniel Carlson 10

Worley 10, L. Smith 9, Washington 8, Gilchrist 6, Joseph 6, Melvin 6

Parker 5, Jackson 5, Osemele 5, Miller 5, Sharpe 5, Feliciano 5, Richard 4, Cabinda 4, McDonald 3, Whitehead 3, Key 3, Hankins 3, Conley 3, R. Nelson 2

Copyright CSN BAY