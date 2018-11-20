Raiders trio of 2019 NFL first-round draft picks all take a tumble

ALAMEDA – The Raiders enjoyed Sunday's 23-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals as an individual entity. It was a morale boost for those working tirelessly to prep, something clear in a festive postgame locker room.

The Silver and Black's draft order didn't appreciate it. Didn't like the Dallas Cowboys or Chicago Bears winning, either.

All three Raiders first-round draft picks got worse on Sunday. Picks earned from the Khalil Mack (Chicago) and Amari Cooper (Dallas) trades are taking significant hits with continued winning streaks brought about at least in part to guys the Raiders traded away.

That's a rough turn all the way around, especially after ceding the No. 1 overall pick to the 49ers.

Here's a look at the Raiders draft order after Week 11's action:

No. 2 overall (Last week: No. 1)

How it was earned:The Raiders didn't fall far, but adding more wins with the NFL cellar tightly packed could spell trouble for the Raiders having the best possible chance to choose the elite player they want. They need a pass rusher something fierce. Winnables games on the Raiders remaining schedule are hard to find, but three could steal a few more before the season ends. Stranger things have happened. Not many, but some.

No. 16 overall (Last week: No. 14)

How it was earned: The Cowboys crawled back to .500, and could surge down the stretch in a wide-open NFL East without quality teams now that Washington quarterback Alex Smith is done for the year. The Raiders want the Cowboys to starting losing, and need more trademark team turmoil to get that done.

No. 25 overall (Last week 23)

How it was earned: The Bears are posing a real problem, and proving why the Raiders were a bit hasty in dealing Mack before the regular season started. Believing the Bears would be bad was part of the reason why Mack was traded to Chicago, though Mack made the Bears defense excellent. The Bears are steamrolling toward the playoffs and possibly an NFC North title, meaning this draft pick could stay low.

