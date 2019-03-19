Watch Antonio Brown's hype video that will get Raiders fans fired up

Antonio Brown has heard all of the criticism, and he's ready to silence his doubters.

The star wide receiver had a turbulent offseason filled with cryptic social media messages and a demand to be traded away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown's offseason odyssey finally came to a conclusion March 9, when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders.

The 30-year old's offseason antics caused many to label him as a "me-first guy" who isn't all about the team. Critics called him a diva wide receiver who would rather be on "Dancing With the Stars" than win a Super Bowl title.

But after being introduced as a Raider on March 13, Brown quickly has gone to work. He showed up at quarterback Derek Carr's house and then went to the field to build some chemistry with his new teammate.

Brown captured his whirlwind week on video and cut them up to create a hype video that is sure to get Raiders fans fired up for the 2019 season.

Let's get to work pic.twitter.com/b6pmh1G0pB — Antonio Brown (@AB84) March 18, 2019

The four-time All-Pro selection put together another impressive season in 2018, tallying 104 receptions for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Steelers. The addition of Brown, as well as wide receiver Tyrell Williams, should help boost a Raiders' aerial attack that ranked 18th in passing yards per game in 2018.

After forcing his way out of Pittsburgh and landing a new three-year, $50.125 million contract with the Raiders, Brown wants to prove he's worth every penny.

