Week 12 NFL QB Power Rankings: 49ers Rejects Near the Bottom

The usual suspects are at the top of this week's NFL Quarterback Power Rankings.

But check out some of the names at the bottom. Matt Barkley. Colt McCoy. Blaine Gabbert. They have something in common, don't they?

That's right, they all were with the 49ers during the pre-Jimmy G days. Barkley, McCoy and Gabbert also serve as a reminder that the top two-thirds of quarterbacks in the NFL are very, very good. The others? Well, not so much.

Here is are our official QB rankings at the beginning of Week 12:

1. Drew Brees, New Orleans: There's nobody playing better in the league – at any position. (2)

2. Jared Goff, L.A. Rams: He moves up to No. 2 because of the spectacle he supplied Monday night in the 54-51 win over the Chiefs. (9)

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: As far as five-turnover games go, his performance against the Rams on Monday was among the best. (3)

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle: Did someone say the Seahawks were a tear-down? As long as they keep this guy around, they are in win-now mode. (4)

5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay: We're running the numbers, and still not sure how 19 touchdowns and one interception adds up to a Packers record of 4-5-1. (5)

6. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis: The elbow is fine. (11)

7. Cam Newton, Carolina: His best play of the week: Helping serve 1,200 underprivileged kids and family members Monday. Then, he sent them home with a Thanksgiving meal to enjoy on Thursday. (10)

8. Philip Rivers, L.A. Chargers: If they make the playoffs, they'll be on the road – but that's really no different than playing at home. (6)

9. Tom Brady, New England: You should never count out Tom Brady, unless his sub-par season continues. (8)

10. Deshaun Watson, Houston: He has led quite a turnaround. The Texans are the first team since 1925 to start 0-3, then win seven consecutive games. (7)

11. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh: This will be the last reference to Le'Veon Bell this season. (12)

12. Matt Ryan, Atlanta: His stats are on par with what he did in 2016, but the Falcons' record does not reflect it. (13)

13. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota: So much for Cousins elevating the Vikings to Super Bowl favorites. (14)

14. Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago: Hey, there's nothing wrong with jumping on the back of his defense. (16)

15. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants: Moving on up after a 17-of-18 showing against the Buccaneers. (22)

16. Matthew Stafford, Detroit: Yep, we all expected more. (18)

17. Dak Prescott, Dallas: Ready to pounce in the NFC East with Washington losing its stable leader. (19)

18. DEREK CARR, RAIDERS: With the win over the Cardinals, Carr and Jon Gruden have something they can shout about. (23)

19. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia: In comparison to Brees, he looked pathetic. (15)

20. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland: It's too bad because Condoleezza Rice could have done wonders with him. (1)

21. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati: Still in the mix for another first-round playoff loss. (24)

22. Case Keenum, Denver: Amid the turmoil in the Mile High City, Keenum led the upset win over the Chargers. (25)

23. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: At this stage, his legs are more threatening than his arm. (26)

24. Ryan Tannehill, Miami: When we last saw him, he was keeping the Dolphins in the race. (Brock Osweiler, 30)

25. Sam Darnold, N.Y. Jets: The bye week provided the best Sunday he's experienced in a while. (32)

26. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay: He's playing for a job on a team with a to-be-determined 2019 coaching staff. (Ryan Fitzpatrick, 20)

27. NICK MULLENS, 49ERS: During the bye week, he was still grinding away. No days off for this guy. (29)

28. Matt Barkley, Buffalo: Barkley was the odd-man out among Brian Hoyer, C.J. Beathard and Mullens in Kyle Shanahan's first offseason. (28)

29. Josh Rosen, Arizona: Did you see what Mullens did a couple weeks back to the same Raiders defense the Cardinals? Rosen threw for 136 yards. (31)

30. Colt McCoy, Washington: Until Alex Smith's horrific compound fracture, very few people realized McCoy was still in the league. (Alex Smith, 21)

31. Blaine Gabbert, Tennessee: Somehow, he keeps finding work as a backup. Now, he's pressed into action, again. (Marcus Mariota, 17)

32. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville: There's no way this is a 3-7 team, unless the QB is awful as this guy. (27)

