Why Antonio Brown trade, contract could be complicated for Raiders

The Raiders have made some big trades since September. Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper were shipped to different squads last fall, moving proven commodities for draft capital.

The Cooper deal was pretty straight forward, an exchange of assets.

You've got a draft pick? We'll give you a player for it. The end.

Sending Mack to Chicago wasn't as simple to execute. There had to be a trade, and then Mack had to get paid.

The Raiders and Chicago worked out a deal involving two first-round picks, and then the Bears had to turn around and pay out a record contract. He got one quickly. Chicago understood the investment required when they gave the Raiders got significant draft capital.

Acquiring Antonio Brown from Pittsburgh should be a Cooper deal, considering the unhappy receiver is under contract through 2021. It's actually closer to a Mack trade, because Brown has exerted a surprising amount of control for someone with three years left on his deal. He wants more money to move on from a Steelers team he wants to leave.

That complicates things some, because an acquiring team must work out compensation packages with the Steelers and Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus.

As a team interested in trading for the four-time first-team All Pro receiver, the Raiders understand that full well.

They'd like to add Brown but within reason, one league source said, without specifying exact limits the Silver and Black set in trade talks or their flexibility. It is known that they'd prefer to hold on to their three first-round picks, there are some issues regarding a new contract after the trade.

According to a Saturday CBS Sports report, Brown wants between $18-20 million per season. That would exceed Odell Beckham Jr.'s record for receivers, a great sum for a soon-to-be 31-year old and a roadblock for many.

That must be overcome for an complete a trade. Brown made it clear in a recent ESPN interview that he doesn't need the game and is willing to forgo playing if traded to an undesirable destination and/or without increasing his pay rate.

And, in one forceful comment, the all-world talent with the dyed-blonde mustache and a wacky social media presence flexed some serious muscle.

Brown might like coming to the Raiders, especially with the 2020 relocation to a glamorous Las Vegas town with no state income tax. That might help bridge a contractual gap, though it's uncertain what issues exist or what size sticking points the Raiders have about adding to a deal that currently has $39 million remaining over the next three seasons.

A timeline for a deal is uncertain considering a reported Friday deadline came and went without action. Again, this whole thing is a complicated. Brown has a roster bonus due on March 17, but the Steelers have said that won't impede them from making a proper deal.



This is a complex situation, with several factors to weigh in making such a significant investment on a soon-to-be 31-year old with immense talent, game-breaking ability and recent willingness to create discord.

The Raiders are interested in Browns within certain limits. Minds can obviously change, though there's a desire to stay disciplined. Time will tell if that brings Brown to the Silver and Black, or another team entirely.

