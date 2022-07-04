Suzuki, Cubs, Brewers pull off 147-year first in MLB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You see something new at the ballpark every day.

As far as Monday's Cubs-Brewers game in Milwaukee, that meant something that had never previously happened in the 147 years of Major League Baseball.

The Brewers walked off the Cubs Monday in a game that featured three unique home runs:

According to Stats by STATS, it's the first game in MLB history to feature each of those types of home runs.

Today's @Cubs - @Brewers game is the first game in MLB history to feature one player hitting his first career homer (Nelson Velázquez), another player hitting an inside-the-park homer (Seiya Suzuki) and another player hitting a walkoff homer (Victor Caratini). — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 5, 2022

Velázquez gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a 418-foot drive to left field.

Later, after the Brewers knotted things at 1, Suzuki hit the inside-the-parker, a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth that traveled 399 feet.

It barely missed clearing the wall in left-center field and carromed fortuitously away from Milwaukee center fielder Jonathan Davis.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, Caratini's drive did clear the wall in center, traveling 411 feet for the walk-off three-run drive as the Brewers won 5-2.

