Cubs: Twitter Reacts to Harry Caray Hologram at Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — MLB's Field of Dreams game is a night full of nostalgia for fans and players alike that brings out memories of baseball from years past.

That nostalgia also includes Harry Caray — apparently.

FOX and the Field of Dreams — seemingly in an attempt to honor the legendary Cubs broadcaster — aired a Caray hologram paired with audio of him singing the seventh inning stretch.

Here it is... Hologram Harry Caray sings "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the #FieldofDreamsGame. ⚾️🌽🎙️😬 pic.twitter.com/odwMoBwuYn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 12, 2022

Except, Caray died in 1998, and while it was his likeness, some found it rather unsettling.

A look at some reactions from Twitter:

That hologram was super creepy.



Ban holograms.#FieldofDreams — Matt Williams (@MattWi77iams) August 12, 2022

That did not look like Harry Caray. #FieldofDreams — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) August 12, 2022

FOX SHOULD BE IN PRISON FOR DOING HARRY CARAY LIKE THIS pic.twitter.com/5DfNAZ4QIY — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) August 12, 2022

No. Absolutely not. Get the hell out of here with your AI hologram ghost Harry Caray. pic.twitter.com/eszYcDa5vo — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) August 12, 2022

[taking a big sip of RC Cola]: I have an idea. It's Harry Caray, but it's a hologr



I'M GONNA STOP YOU RIGHT THERE. — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) August 12, 2022

Yo, that Harry Caray hologram was not it. Who cleared that? #Cubs #FieldofDreams — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) August 12, 2022