Curry Leads Slew of Bay Area Athletes in Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tourney

Warriors superstar Steph Curry may not be within the NBA "bubble" in Orlando for the season restart, but he's staying sharp on the links as one of the celebrity golfers teeing it up at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

Curry is joined by several other Bay Area athletes, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who played at Cal, and former 49ers great Jerry Rice.

The 31st annual edition of the celebrity golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, is going ahead with its originally scheduled dates but with a much different look: Modifications will be in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No fans will be in attendance, and tournament officials have published strict rules for boaters trying to catch the action from the Lake Tahoe waters.

Curry will be paired with Rodgers and his dad Dell Curry in the first round of tournament play Friday. Visit the event's official website for a full pairings list.

The tournament also features other Bay Area athletes such as former 49ers quarterback Steve Young and former Raiders greats Marcus Allen, Tim Brown and Charles Woodson. Actors Michael Pena, Alfonso Ribeiro and Ray Romano also are in the mix.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and NFL analyst Tony Romo is the two-time defending champion, and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is making his debut at the event.