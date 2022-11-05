Washington Commanders

D.C. Police Arrest Second Suspect in Shooting, Attempted Robbery of Brian Robinson Jr.

The D.C. police arrested a 15-year-old suspect, days after making the initial arrest of a 17 year old. Both suspects were charged with assault with intent to rob while armed

By Charlotte Edmonds

D.C. police arrest second suspect in shooting of Brian Robinson Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A second arrest was made on Thursday in connection to the August shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. 

The suspect, 15, is being charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, they were 14 years old at the time of the shooting. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This arrest comes just days after the Washington D.C. police charged a 17-year-old with assault with intent to rob while armed. Similarly, that suspect was 16 at the time of the shooting.

The police release surveillance camera footage of the attempted robbery, which remains under investigation.

Sports

Warriors 14 hours ago

Warriors Observations: Jonathan Kuminga Plays Well in Loss to Pelicans

Warriors Nov 3

Warriors Observations: Steph Curry's Season-High Wasted in Loss to Magic

Robinson Jr. was shot twice on Aug. 28 in Northeast Washington, two weeks before the Commanders season opener. He underwent surgery and miraculously returned to the field 42 days later. 

Despite the early challenges, Robinson Jr. quickly emerged as the No. 1 back in Washington, providing a much-need offensive boost alongside fellow running back Antonio Gibson.  

Robinson Jr. has recorded 175 yards and a touchdown through four games. He’s also tied for fourth with +3000 odds for NFL Rookie of the Year, according to our partner, Pointsbet.

The Commanders host the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday at 1 p.m. 

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Washington CommandersNFLBrian Robinson Jr.
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us