Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott Breaks One Cowboys Playoff Record, Ties Another in Win Over Bucs

Prescott recorded five total touchdowns in Dallas' 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a record night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his fifth career playoff game, Prescott tied the Cowboys' single-game postseason record for passing touchdowns. The seventh-year pro threw for four touchdowns, and rushed for one, in Dallas' 31-14 wild-card game rout of Tom Brady and the Bucs on Monday.

Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach are the only other Cowboys quarterbacks to achieve the feat. Aikman threw for four touchdowns in Dallas' Super Bowl XXVII win over the Buffalo Bills while Staubach did so in an NFC Championship Game win over the Los Angeles Rams in the 1975 season.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Prescott's record-tying touchdown pass came on a fourth down in the fourth quarter when he hit a wide-open CeeDee Lamb for an 18-yard score.

Prescott, who finished 25 of 33 passing for 305 yards against Tampa Bay, also broke a franchise record held by Aikman.

Sports

49ers

Brock Purdy's Jaw-Dropping Playoff Debut Vs. Seahawks Was One for the Books

49ers

Brock Purdy Gives Wholesome Response to LeBron James Shout-Out After 49ers Win

After starting 0-for-3, Prescott completed a record-setting 11 consecutive passes. That topped Aikman's 10 straight completions in Dallas' Super Bowl XXX victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Prescott and Co. will next visit the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Dallas CowboysNFLNFL PlayoffsDak Prescott
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us