Dallas Mavericks

Familiar foes: Mavs and Clippers clash again in first round of NBA Playoffs

Tickets to first-round games between the Mavericks and Clippers will go on sale on Sunday, April 14 at 8 p.m.

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Dallas Mavericks are hoping the third time is the charm as they once again get set for a playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The No. 5-seeded Mavs (50-30) will face the No. 4-seeded Clippers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs — that series starting either April 20 or 21. It'll be the third opening-round matchup between those teams in the last four seasons; the Clippers won each of the first two, prevailing in 2021 and 2022.

Tickets for those first-round games will go on sale on Sunday, April 14 at 8 p.m.

The team said Thursday there will be a four-ticket limit per transaction and that individual game ticket inventory is limited and tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBA playoffs are almost here

Drama on the hardwood heightens to new levels as the postseason switch is flipped after Sunday's final regular season games

NBA Apr 9

Where do NBA player fines go? How league and NBPA distribute money

NBA All Star Weekend Apr 2

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson vs. Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu 3-point shootout in works: Report

nba playoffs Mar 15

When do the NBA playoffs start? Schedule, format and more to know

The 7th and 8th seeds have not yet been decided and will be chosen through a play-in tournament between the No. 7-ranked Suns, No. 8-ranked Kings, No. 9-ranked Lakers and No. 10-ranked Warriors. The winner of a 7/8 matchup will advance to the No. 7 spot while the winner of the 9/10 matchup will play the loser of the 7/8 matchup for the final, No. 8 seed.

The Western Conference lineup currently looks like this:

No. 1 Nuggets
No. 2 Timberwolves
No. 3 Thunder
No. 4 Clippers
No. 5 Mavericks
No. 6 Pelicans
No. 7 TBD - winner of 7/8 play-in game
No. 8 TBD - 7/8 loser vs 9/10 winner, the winner gets the No. 8 seed.

The Eastern Conference lineup currently looks like this:

No. 1 Celtics
No. 2 Bucks
No. 3 Knicks
No. 4 Cavaliers
No. 5 Magic
No. 6 Pacers
No. 7 TBD - winner of 7/8 play-in game
No. 8 TBD - 7/8 loser vs 9/10 winner, the winner gets the No. 8 seed.

The 7th and 8th seeds have not yet been decided and will be chosen through a play-in tournament between the No. 7-ranked 76ers, No. 8-ranked Heat, No. 9-ranked Bulls and No. 10-ranked Hawks. The winner of a 7/8 matchup will advance to the No. 7 spot while the winner of the 9/10 matchup will play the loser of the 7/8 matchup for the final, No. 8 seed.

The play-in tournament is scheduled for April 16-19. The NBA Playoffs begin April 20.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Mavericks
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us