Daulton Jefferies' Dominant Outing Leads Athletics to First Win of Season

Sunday was a theme of firsts for the Athletics.

Their 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park was the A’s first win of the season, starting pitcher Daulton Jefferies’ first win of his big league career and Mark Kotsay’s first win as manager.

Jefferies gave a masterful pitching performance in his 2022 season debut. The 26-year-old struck out two, and gave up just two hits and no runs against a loaded Phillies lineup in five innings.

The bullpen continued to hold off the Phillies’ high-powered offense and managed to notch the final 12 outs after Jefferies’ hot start.

“Obviously Dalton set the tone today,” Kotsay told reporters after the game. “He went out and really threw great. Through five, he did an excellent job and gave us a chance to get into the bullpen and those guys down there came in and did their job.”

After being held scoreless through five innings, the A’s bats came to life in the late innings that helped Oakland walk away with the win and avoid a series sweep.

Another first? Kotsay got his first game ball and beer bath as manager after the win.

And it was Tony Kemp’s two-RBI single in the ninth that sealed the win in Philly.

TK explained what the first win of the season meant to him.

“It means a lot, especially for Kotsay’s first win as a manager to be a part of that is something special,” Kemp said. “We’re just figuring each other out right now. Game three, no need to hit the panic button. It’s a long season. But it feels good to grind out a win.”