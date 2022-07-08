David Villar's First Career MLB Homer Comes in Giants' 6-3 Loss to Padres

Villar's first career homer comes in Giants' loss to Padres originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants promoted David Villar from Triple-A Sacramento this week in the hopes that he would provide the offense with a spark. He did his best to do that Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego and it still wasn't enough.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Villar connected for his first career MLB homer but the Giants lost 6-3 to the Padres.

DAVID VILLAR'S FIRST CAREER MLB HOMER 👏 pic.twitter.com/f4k3hIBG2d — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 9, 2022

The Giants now have lost two in a row and their current spiral has seen them fall all the way back to .500 at 41-41.

Padres star Manny Machado crushed a three-run homer off Sam Long in the first inning, putting the Giants in a hole they simply had no chance to dig out of.

Villar's solo blast in the fifth cut the deficit to 3-1 but that's as close as the Giants would get. Brandon Belt added a pinch-hit two-run homer in the ninth but by that point, it was too little, too late.

In a bullpen game, Long got the start and managed to go 2 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits, three earned runs, didn't walk any Padres hitters and struck out two.

Four Giants relievers -- Tyler Rogers, Zack Littell, John Brebbia and Jake McGee -- followed Long. Littell allowed one run while McGee gave up four hits and two earned runs in the eighth inning.

The Giants now have lost 14 of their last 18 games.

Lefty Carlos Rodón takes the ball on Saturday and will be opposed by Yu Darvish. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. PT.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast