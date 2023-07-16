San Francisco

Dead & Company member seen wearing A's fans ‘Sell' shirt at SF concert

By NBC Bay Area staff

Athletics fans looking to keep the team in Oakland just got a high-profile endorsement.

Saturday was the first of the final two shows for "Dead & Company." Drummer Jay Lane was seen wearing a "Sell" shirt. The concert took place at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The shirts have turned into a common sight at A's games from fans calling on the team's owner, John Fisher to sell the team instead of moving them to Las Vegas.

Dead & Company's final show is Sunday, ending an eight-year run that started with some of the original members of the Grateful Dead.

