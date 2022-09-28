Deebo Samuel Signing With Jordan Brand Is ‘Dream Come True'

Deebo signing with Jordan Brand is 'dream come true' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the NFL's most unique "wide back" offensive weapon, Deebo Samuel's versatility is his greatest gift on the football field.

He can catch the football. He can run with the football. And now, he's a "Jumpman."

On Wednesday, the 49ers star receiver became the latest NFL player to sign with the Jordan Brand.

"To me, it’s surreal and truly special to hear I’m joining the family," Samuel said in a statement. "As a kid, all I wanted were Js. Being a part of the Jordan Brand is something I’ve always wanted, and for it to be a reality is special to me. It’s a dream come true to be a Jordan Brand athlete and help carry this legacy forward to the next generation on and off the field."

The namesake brand of NBA superstar Michael Jordan has an impressive roster of football players, including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and star receivers Davante Adams, Michael Thomas and Stefon Diggs. Prescott reportedly is the highest-paid NFL player on the brand's roster after signing a five-year deal last summer.

Samuel, who has been wearing Jordan Brand gloves all season, is now the envy of his 49ers teammates.

"It’s funny because guys all the time in the locker room are asking me, ‘How did you get that done? Put me in contact with someone,'" Samuel said in a statement. "Or they’re asking if they can get some of my gear when I get a package. It’s obviously one thing to be a Jordan Brand athlete, but I will take it a step further and say it’s a whole other thing to be a Jordan Brand athlete as a football player. That’s rare air."

Samuel had a breakout 2021 NFL season, racking up 1,770 total yards while finding a unique role as the 49ers "wide back." Through three games this season, Samuel has tallied 131 receiving yards on 12 catches. He also has posted 111 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Samuel will be debuting as a Jordan athlete for the first time Monday in the 49ers' primetime matchup against the division rival Los Angeles Rams.

