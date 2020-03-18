Raiders

Defensive End Carl Nassib Agrees to Three-Year Deal And Should Help the Pass Rush

By Doug Williams

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 15: Carl Nassib #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneerslooks on from the sidelines in the fourth quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 15, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A focus for the Raiders this offseason is to get better defensively.

Carl Nassib should help.

The Raiders reportedly have reached a contract agreement with the unrestricted free-agent defensive end, who has played two seasons for the Browns and the past two with the Bucs.

Nassib has been versatile, playing both defensive end and outside linebacker (in a 3-4 scheme) and is just 26. He should boost the pass rush.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pounder blossomed in Tampa Bay, getting 6½ sacks in 2018 and six more in 2019. Over 15 games in 2018 he had 29 combined tackles; in 14 games last season he had 34.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Nassib will get a three-year deal worth as much as $25 million, with $17 million guaranteed. As Mark Brennan of 24/7 Sports noted Monday night, the new deal is another step in Nassib’s winding road to success that began as a walk-on at Penn State but ended with him being a first-team All-America pick while also winning the Lombardi and Ted Hendricks awards after a senior season when he had 15½ sacks.

Nassib is one of several free agents who have quickly come to terms with the Raiders to help the defense, along with former Dallas safety Jeff Heath, former Dallas defensive tackle Maliek Collins and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton.

