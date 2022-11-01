Deion Sanders Bans Team From Leaving Hotel Amid Takeoff's Death

Deion Sanders is banning his Jackson State football players from leaving their hotel this weekend when the team travels to take on Texas Southern in Houston, where rapper Takeoff was shot and killed on Tuesday morning.

In a heartfelt speech, the NFL Hall of Famer told his squad that if friends and family want to visit ahead of Saturday's game, they must come to the team's hotel.

"Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston -- where we're going," Sanders said in a video. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain't happening until I give you further notice."

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball and was the youngest member of Migos, was killed at a bowling alley around 2:30 a.m. when gunshots were fired, according to Houston police reports. There is an ongoing investigation into the case.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I'm just sick and tired of the consistency of people that are influential to you are leaving us consistently, that's our rappers," said Sanders.

Sanders and the Tigers went through a similar loss nearly a year ago when Young Dolph was devastatingly killed in his hometown of Memphis.

"I'm sad because it always seems like it's us, but we wanna say we matter, we wanna say we keep it 100, but it's always us!"

The outpour of love Takeoff has received since his death has been overwhelming, including public messages from iconic athletes like Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford and Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker.

"I don't want you all playing that foolish game because you all are valuable to your families, friends, loved ones and you're valuable to us," Sanders said. "Let's think about that. Let's pray for the families."

Jackson State is set to take on Texas Southern on Sat. Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.