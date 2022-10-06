Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman, Stormy Daniels Featured in Return of VH1's ‘The Surreal Life'

Rodman will star alongside seven other celebrities, including Tamar Braxton, Stormy Daniels and Frankie Muniz

By Eric Mullin

Dennis Rodman starred in the NBA over his 14-year Hall of Fame career.

Now, the basketball legend will star in a reality television series.

Rodman, 61, will be featured alongside seven other celebrities in the return of VH1's "The Surreal Life." The series, which documents celebrities as they live together in a mansion, is returning for its first season in 16 years.

The five-time NBA champion will be living with singer August Alsina, singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton, actress Kim Coles, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, makeup artist and YouTuber Manny Mua, actor Frankie Muniz and professional wrestler C.J. Perry.

A trailer for the new season has already been released, and it teases some of the unfiltered drama viewers can expect:

"The Surreal Life" first aired in 2003 and ran for six seasons up until 2006. Flavor Flav and Jose Canseco are among those who have appeared in past seasons of the show.

The seventh season of "The Surreal Life" premieres on Monday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. CT.

