Dodgers Offense Overwhelms Giants, Take Game 2 of NLDS

Fans were leaving Oracle Park disappointed as the San Francisco Giants lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-2 in game 2 of the National League Division Series Saturday night.
The series is now tied 1-1. The series will head to Los Angeles for games 3 and 4 of the series at Dodger Stadium on Monday and Tuesday.
Before Saturday's game, the Blue angels flew overhead for Fleet Week.
Thousands of fans poured into Oracle Park for the game against the arc-h rival Dodgers.
They were hoping for game 2 can be as magical as Game 1 last night. But sadly wasn't the case for many of them.