Watch: Dog runs on field for hysterical, adorable delay during Union match
Get ready for the best thing you'll see all day.
The Union were in action Tuesday night for the Concacaf Champions League. While their match against Alianza ended 0-0, there were plenty of moments worth remembering.
There's one in particular though that takes the cake.
What's better than the Union being back in action?
The Union being back in action *with* a dog. Seriously.
This little guy ran onto the field during the match and was clearly ready to play.
He stole the hearts of everyone watching immediately - and the response on social media was golden.
He has been deemed the doop dog (by me) and MVP - most valuable pupper (also by me).