Dolphins O-lineman's incredible non-TD sends Twitter into frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt made the play of the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

And it didn't even count.

On a third-and-goal early in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins dialed up a screen pass for running back Myles Gaskin. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa lofted the ball in Gaskins' direction despite there being two Ravens defenders in the area.

The pass was completed to a Dolphin who took it to the house, but it wasn't Gaskin.

This #Dolphins offensive lineman, Robert Hunt, with the greatest non-touchdown touchdown in #NFL history 😆



pic.twitter.com/qTk8N59T26 — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) November 12, 2021

That's 6-foot-6, 327-pound Robert Hunt who caught that pass in stride, immediately thought 'end zone' and impressively extended the ball over the goal line.

😅 Robert Hunt was not an eligible receiver on the play but GREAT EFFORT BY THE BIG MAN!! pic.twitter.com/77nX6s9vLA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2021

Unfortunately, Hunt was flagged for illegal touching after not reporting as an eligible receiver (because the play wasn't a designed screen to the right guard) and the touchdown was called back.

Perhaps the 2020 second-round pick convinced head coach Brian Flores and Miami's offensive staff to call his number on a trick play in the future though.

While it didn't count, NFL Twitter still couldn't get enough of the highlight:

Robert Hunt knew he wasn’t eligible and still caught that pass and ran forward for his touchdown, I respect that he wanted his moment — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 12, 2021

Robert Hunt is the hero we deserve, but not the one we need right now — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) November 12, 2021

More screen passes to interior linemen — Lang Whitaker (@langwhitaker) November 12, 2021

Robert Hunt is better than most of the guys Miami has been running out there beyond Waddle and Gesicki at pass catcher — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) November 12, 2021

I’ve never seen a guy take a football and run like that. Wild. Convinced it was legal. — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) November 12, 2021

THE MONA LISA HAS NOTHING. NOTHING. ON THIS. pic.twitter.com/ZhYlMBxmvg — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 12, 2021

i can't tell if it's better or worse that they didn't call a screen for no. 68? — bomani (@bomani_jones) November 12, 2021

68 LIVING THE DREAM. SEE BALL. CATCH BALL. RUN WITH BALL. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 12, 2021