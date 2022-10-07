Warriors

Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Video Shows Warriors Stars' Altercation

By NBC Sports Bay Area Staff

Leaked Dray-JP video shows what happened in practice altercation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After plenty of speculation as to what happened on the Warriors' practice court between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, there is now video of the incident.

Footage obtained by TMZ Sports and shared by the outlet Friday morning shows the Wednesday altercation in its entirety.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the video, Green and Poole appear to exchange words from a distance before Green walks over to Poole and goes chest to chest with the young guard.

Poole shoves Green away with two hands, then the Warriors veteran punches Poole in the face, sending him to the ground.

The pair is immediately surrounded by teammates and staff, who break up the fight.

Sports

Warriors 17 hours ago

Steph Curry, Steve Kerr Shoot Down Jordan Poole Attitude Change Report

Warriors 14 hours ago

Steph Curry Believes Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight Not Contract Related

After news of the incident was first reported by The Athletic on Wednesday night, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and point guard Steph Curry addressed the media after Thursday's practice.

Green did not practice with the team on Thursday but apologized to Poole and the team that morning. Green will not practice on Friday, Kerr said, and will return to practice on Saturday. Myers told reporters that any discipline for the 32-year-old's actions would be handled by the Warriors "internally."

RELATED: Steph doesn't want Dray to lose 'superpowers' after JP incident

It remains unclear what that punishment will include, but Myers said he doesn't expect Green to miss any games for the altercation.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsDraymond GreenJordan Poole
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us