Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Video Sparks NBA Player, Twitter Reaction

Video of a practice altercation leaked, and players across the NBA had thoughts

By Angelina Martin

Getty

NBA players, Twitter weigh in on Draymond-Poole punch video originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn't take long for reactions to a leaked video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice Wednesday to start rolling in.

Current and former NBA players alike took to Twitter Friday morning, shortly after TMZ Sports shared video of the incident, to post their takes on the altercation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sports

Warriors

Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Video Shows Warriors Stars' Altercation

Warriors

Steph Curry, Steve Kerr Shoot Down Jordan Poole Attitude Change Report

As video of the altercation makes the rounds on social media, we can expect plenty more opinions on the situation.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Golden State WarriorsNBADraymond GreenJordan Poole
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us