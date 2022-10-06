Draymond Green Not Expected to Miss Warriors Games for Jordan Poole Skirmish

Draymond not expected to miss any games for Poole skirmish originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

General manager Bob Myers said Thursday that the Warriors will handle any discipline for Draymond Green "internally" for his altercation with Jordan Poole at practice Wednesday.

"As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're going to handle that internally," Myers said. "I understand you might have questions on that, but that's going to be an internal process."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Myers does not anticipate Green to miss any games for the incident.

"I don't think [Green will miss any games] at this point," Myers said.

Bob Myers does not anticipate Draymond to miss any games for his altercation with Poole pic.twitter.com/EC7kVl4MgW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2022

Per reports, Green "forcefully struck" Poole during a heated argument Wednesday before the two players needed to be separated.

Poole went on to finish his workout for the day, while Green was apologetic for the incident. Green addressed the Warriors at the team facility Thursday morning and left soon afterwards.

"Everybody's fine. Jordan practiced today. Draymond didn't," Myers said. "Look, it's the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happened. Draymond apologized to the team this morning. Jordan was there in the room, I was in the room, the team, the coaches, players. And we heard that."

Bob Myers says Draymond apologized to the Warriors this morning and left the facility before practice pic.twitter.com/y8U0JU4gZK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 6, 2022

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that while Green didn't practice with the team and won't be at the facility on Friday, he expects Green to return to practice on Saturday.

The Warriors continue their five-game preseason slate Sunday with a home matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at 5:30 p.m. PT. The game will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and streamed on the MyTeams app.