Draymond Green to Navigate Jordan Poole Relationship on Warriors Guard's Terms

Draymond Green was remorseful Saturday when reflecting on his punch that sent Jordan Poole to the ground at Warriors practice Wednesday and brought a hint of chaos into the facility of the defending champions.

In the news conference, Green owned the mistake, said all the right things and plans to take a few days away from the team to give Poole and teammates space after the unfortunate incident.

"I love Jordan Poole. That’s my guy," Green said Saturday. "Like I said to Jordan, I would still ride for Jordan. I still advocate for Jordan. I would still do anything that I can to make Jordan’s job easier, to make Jordan look good, to get him the things that he wants out of basketball that I can help with from a teammate’s perspective.

"There’s a reason Jordan’s locker is next to mine from Day 1. That dynamic has changed a little bit. It’s on me to make that right and get it back. As far as my feelings for Jordan go, I’m the guy who supported Jordan when he was sent to the G League when no one thought he had a chance. I’m the guy calling him, ‘Hey man, you should be doing this,’ … that’s me. That don’t change at all. My love is real. Love don’t just go by the wayside, my love is there."

Moving forward, though, there is work to be done. Green, a crucial part of the Warriors' four championships in the last eight years, is a leader in the locker room. That role isn't to be taken lightly, especially as the Warriors attempt to usher in the next generation of young talent, a group headlined by Poole.

"I will continue to support him, help him where I can, lead him. In saying that, I know leading comes with responsibility that I dropped the ball on," Green said. "You have to rebuild the trust in that.

"As far as a personal relationship goes, we will figure that out as we go, as he’s ready, on his terms. Or not. That is solely up to Jordan. As far as my love for Jordan, that don’t change one bit.

Shortly after the incident occurred, Poole was spotted by reporters putting up shots after practice. Warriors teammates have been impressed with how Poole, the 23-year-old up-and-coming star, has handled the aftermath of the punch.

"He’s been good. I’ve seen the same JP," teammate Moses Moody said Saturday. "Even after it happened, he kept working out for like two hours. JP is going to be [himself] -- cool dude, keep that same positive energy.

"I don’t feel like it’s wavered."

Green won't play Sunday in the Warriors' preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, as he gives Poole and the team space. Instead, it will be Jonathan Kuminga starting at power forward.

