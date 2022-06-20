Draymond Green's NSFW Two-Word Retort for Haters During Warriors Parade

Draymond serves haters NSFW two-word retort during Dubs parade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Draymond Green revenge tour continues.

After kicking off Monday’s championship parade with a fiery NSFW start to his speech, the NBA veteran kept it up as the Warriors made their way down Market Street during a couple of interviews with NBC Sports Bay Area.

First, Green joined Laura Britt, Dorell Wright, actor Blake Anderson and rapper Mistah F.A.B. on a side stage during the parade route. Mistah F.A.B. asked him if he had any words for those that have ever doubted him.

The rapper had to know Green’s response wouldn’t disappoint, but it wasn’t as suitable for live television as he might have hoped.

“Y’all got Mistah F.A.B. up here because y’all just knew I was going to stop if I see him and do this interview,” Green began, “but if they ever doubted -- this is live TV, right? F--ck ‘em.”

Draymond has a NSFW message for the doubters 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/HkOpGCaCAn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Mistah F.A.B. understood the assignment and matched Green’s energy with his response as the four-time champ walked away.

“The littest!” Mistah F.A.B. yelled into the camera. “He the littest!”

Green continued down the route, eventually finding Festus Ezeli who also had a microphone ready for him. Bottle of tequila in hand, he continued to reprimand his haters with a separate two-word response repeated more times than the Warriors have rings.

"SHUT UP"



Draymond has a message for the haters ð¤« pic.twitter.com/YC64b2IlmB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

It doesn’t get any clearer than that.

And with the Warriors’ seventh NBA title in franchise history in the books, Green’s message likely will resonate for quite some time.

