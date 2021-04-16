Quakes

Dynamo Open MLS Season With 2-1 Victory Over Earthquakes

By The Associated Press

Memo Rodríguez scored the opening goal of the Major League Soccer season and Maximiliano Urruti added a goal in the second half as the Houston Dynamo beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on a rainy Friday night.

Rodríguez raced to Joe Corona's through ball in the 39th minute and bent a shot around JT Marcinkowski. Urruti was left wide open at the penalty spot in the 56th and he easily slotted home Tyler Pasher's cross to make it 2-0.

Rodríguez also sent a shot off the crossbar in the first minute after halftime and Urruti forced a diving save in the 80th.

Paul Marie scored for San Jose in the 74th on a curling shot from distance. Chris Wondolowski had an open-net opportunity on a breakaway in the 84th but his tap-in attempt went wide.

Houston announced tickets, approximately 6,500, were sold out with 30% capacity at BBVA Stadium.

