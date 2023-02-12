Eagles-Chiefs make history in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Super Bowl LVII is underway and the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have already made history.

With the game knotted 7-7 with the Eagles and Chiefs both scoring a touchdown on their opening drives, they became the first team in the Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXXII between the Packers and Broncos in which both teams scored a TD on their opening drive.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Eagles and Chiefs both scored a touchdown on their opening drives...#SuperBowlLVII is the first since Super Bowl XXXII between the Packers and Broncos in which both teams scored a TD on their opening drive — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 13, 2023

It all began with Jalen Hurts who elected to go with the old-fashioned quarterback sneak to get into the end zone on first and goal and Jake Elliott’s extra point, which instantly gave the Birds a seven-point lead.

But Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were not going to be denied on their opening drive as Mahomes threw a playoff touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to even things up in the first quarter.

The Chiefs TD is the 14th from Mahomes to Kelce in the postseason, which is second only to the 15 between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

The Eagles now find themselves up with a 24-14 lead to close out the first half. Hurts rushed for two scores and threw a 45-yard bomb TD pass to A.J. Brown.