Super Bowl 57

Eagles-Chiefs Make History in Super Bowl LVII

Eagles and Chiefs make history with their opening drives

By Marsha Green

NBC Universal, Inc.

Eagles-Chiefs make history in Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is underway and the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have already made history. 

With the game knotted 7-7 with the Eagles and Chiefs both scoring a touchdown on their opening drives, they became the first team in the Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXXII between the Packers and Broncos in which both teams scored a TD on their opening drive.

It all began with Jalen Hurts who elected to go with the old-fashioned quarterback sneak to get into the end zone on first and goal and Jake Elliott’s extra point, which instantly gave the Birds a seven-point lead.

But Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were not going to be denied on their opening drive as Mahomes threw a playoff touchdown pass to Travis Kelce to even things up in the first quarter.

The Chiefs TD is the 14th from Mahomes to Kelce in the postseason, which is second only to the 15 between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. 

The Eagles now find themselves up with a 24-14 lead to close out the first half. Hurts rushed for two scores and threw a 45-yard bomb TD pass to A.J. Brown.

