The match between the San Jose Earthquakes against LAFC expected to happen Sunday has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, the Bay Area team said via a statement.

According to the statement, the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after three LAFC players tested positive for coronavirus.

Major League Soccer is debating whether the match should be rescheduled to Nov. 8.

