Edwin Diaz's Walkout Music to Be Used as Wedding Song After Viral Tweet

John Nolan, a lifelong New York Mets fan, tweeted that his fiancée said they could use Edwin Diaz’s walk-up trumpet music as their wedding reception entrance song if the tweet got 3,900 likes.

The tweet has been liked more than 16,000 times, including by the Mets closer himself.

“I was one of the guys who gave a like,” Diaz told NBC before Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds. “I saw it and I pressed the like button. I hope they do it. That’s fun.”

My fiancée says if this tweet gets 3,900 “likes” we can use @SugarDiaz39’s walk-out song (“Narco”) as our wedding reception entrance music 🎺@Blasterjaxx & @TimmyTrumpetpic.twitter.com/LC2LxxKH87 — John Nolan (@John_G_Nolan) August 5, 2022

Crowds at Citi Field certainly have had fun watching Diaz jog to the mound to the trumpet line of the song “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet. The entrance and high-energy instrumental song have energized crowds in Flushing, with clips of Diaz emerging from the bullpen going viral.

That led to the tweet by Nolan, 31, who is originally from Edison, N.J., and is now the play-by-play announcer for the Fort Wayne TinCaps, the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres in Indiana.

“Honestly, I’m not one for gimmicks on social media, but this was really just a silly idea playing off of how electric it’s become at Citi Field of late when Edwin enters a game,” Nolan said. “I said it kind of tongue-and-cheek thinking maybe it would get a little bit of play. But I certainly didn’t expect to take off quite the way it did.”

Nolan, who has roughly 2,500 followers on Twitter, and his fiancée Nicole thought 3,900 likes, selected in honor of Diaz wearing No. 39, was a large enough number that it would never happen.

“And low and behold,” Nolan said, “that number hit in less than an hour.”

SNY, the broadcast home of the Mets, quote tweeted Nolan, encouraging its 175,000 followers to “HELP JOHN OUT.”

Nolan’s tweet was retweeted over 1,000 times. It even received a reply from the artist who plays the song’s famous trumpet line, Timmy Trumpet, who wrote, “Mission accomplished!! Now where’s my invite.”

Mission accomplished!! Now where's my invite 🥳 — Timmy Trumpet (@TimmyTrumpet) August 5, 2022

“He asked to be invited to the wedding,” Nolan said. “We’re definitely on board with arranging for him to come if it fits his schedule.”

Perhaps along with Mr. and Mrs. Met, who celebrate each of Diaz’s entrances by playing trumpets of their own. They could do the same at the wedding, either as invited guests or as a hired appearance.

“I will explore the possibility of that,” Nolan said. “However, I have a feeling Mr. Met might be out of our price range.”

Nolan’s fiancée, Nicole, initially was in disbelief at the attention the tweet received and how quickly the entrance song for their December wedding was decided.

“I would say she’s coming around to the idea after seeing its popularity,” Nolan said. “She’s the closer in our relationship, and she’s put a lot more work into the wedding planning than I have at this point. So, ultimately, it’s her call. But, like I said, I think she’s coming around to the idea. Seeing the joy it brings people at Citi Field, we hope to replicate that kind of joy for our wedding reception.”

Many are now eager to see the bride and groom make their entrance as the trumpets sound, including the Mets closer himself.

“I want to see the video,” Diaz said. “100 percent.”