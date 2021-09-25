Elvis Andrus Injures Left Ankle on Athletics' Walk-Off Vs. Astros

Andrus injures ankle on Marte's walk-off in win vs. Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics were ready to celebrate when Starling Marte drove a ball into the right center field gap in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at the Coliseum on Saturday, knowing that it likely would score the game-winning run, but the party ended up being muted.

Veteran Elvis Andrus was on first base when Marte connected on the pitch from Astros reliever Ryan Pressly, and he was motoring around the bases trying to score the winning run.

Andrus pulled up with an injury just as he rounded third base, but still managed to score to give the A's a dramatic 2-1 walk-off win over the Astros.

When his teammates stormed the field to celebrate, Andrus didn't want to get up from the dirt. After several players mobbed Marte, the whole team circled around the shortstop to check on his wellbeing. He had to be carried off the field.

Marte delivers the walk-off double, but Andrus injures himself scoring the winning run pic.twitter.com/5TSsf8qeGt — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 25, 2021

After the game, manager Bob Melvin told reporters that Andrus felt a pop in his left ankle and he was undergoing X-rays to determine the severity.

Bob Melvin said as Elvis Andrus was rounding 3B, he "felt a pop in his left ankle." That's the initial diagnosis. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) September 25, 2021

After losing four straight to the Seattle Mariners, the A's now have won two in a row against the AL West-leading Astros. The two wins keep the A's alive in the division race and AL Wild Card race.