English Premier League Fan Fest Heads to Orlando for Matchweek 21

Universal Studios, meet the English Premier League.

The next edition of the Premier League Fan Fest is headed to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida during Matchweek 21.

From January 21-22, the NBC Sports’ Premier League studio team comprising Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howard and several surprise guests – such as Alan Shearer and Gary Cahill – will be talking all things EPL over the weekend.

Fans can attend the event for free, as registrations opened in late December. It’s the eighth edition of the fan fest and the second of the 2022-23 campaign, with the previous one in October held in Philadelphia, Pa.

Coverage on Peacock and the USA Network begins at 7 a.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday.

From start to end, here’s how Matchweek 21 will pan out (home team listed first):

Liverpool vs. Chelsea – 7:30 a.m. ET, Jan. 21

Leicester City vs. Brighton – 10 a.m. ET, Jan. 21

Southampton vs. Aston Villa – 10 a.m. ET, Jan. 21

West Ham vs. Everton – 10 a.m. ET, Jan. 21

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest – 10 a.m. ET, Jan. 21

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle – 12:30 p.m. ET, Jan. 21

Manchester City vs. Wolves – 9 a.m. ET, Jan. 22

Leeds United vs. Brentford – 9 a.m. ET, Jan. 22

Arsenal vs. Manchester United – 11:30 a.m. ET, Jan. 22

Fulham vs. Tottenham – 3 p.m. ET, Jan. 22

Liverpool and Chelsea are two of the top-six teams hoping to regain some form in what has been an underwhelming season for both clubs thus far. Arsenal and Manchester United, another big-six matchup, will meet again, with the Red Devils being the lone team that handed the Gunners a loss in this campaign back in September.