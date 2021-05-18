ESPN

ESPN Announces ‘The Captain' Docuseries About Yankees Star Derek Jeter

Jeter, current CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins, is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this summer

By NBC Sports Boston

Jeter Documentary: How Much Will Series Focus on Nomar, A-Rod? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mr. November is returning to your television screens yet again.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

ESPN Films announced a six-part documentary series to tell the story of famed New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

The docuseries is executive-produced by Spike Lee, Mike Tollin, Mandalay Sports Media (producers of "The Last Dance"), Excel Sports Management’s media arm Excel Media, and Connor Schell, in association with The Players’ Tribune and Major League Baseball. "The Captain" will be directed by Emmy winner Randy Wilkins, and will premiere on ESPN and ESPN+ in 2022.

ESPN detailed that the series will explore Jeter's career in New York "as a vessel to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more. The heartbeat of the project is candid access to the man who helped restore shine to a team, a city, and a culture."

Sports

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Giants Fans No Longer Need Proof of Vaccination, Negative Test to Attend Games

Warriors 18 hours ago

NBA Playoffs 2021: Guide for Warriors Fans With Bracket

Jeter, current CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins, is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 25, 2021.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

ESPNMLBDerek Jeter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us