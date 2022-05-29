ESPN

ESPN Play-By-Play Announcer Mike Breen to Miss Celtics Vs. Heat Game 7

Mark Jones will call the game alongside Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy

By Nick Goss

ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen to miss Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

ESPN's broadcast of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at FTX Arena is going to sound a little different.

Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer Mike Breen, who has worked every game in this series alongside analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, will not be on the call for Sunday night's Game 7 in Miami.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Tatum, Brown must be more aggressive offensively for Celtics to win Game 7

The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported that Breen has COVID-19 but is feeling fine. Mark Jones will replace Breen as the play-by-play man.

Sports

athletics 21 hours ago

Austin Pruitt Makes Athletics Season Debut, Saves Bullpen in Loss to Rangers

Giants 20 hours ago

Joc Pederson Shares Hilarious GIF That Caused Tommy Pham Fantasy Football Beef

Breen's absence is a disappointment considering he's one of the best play-by-play announcers in all of sports. He was among the Basketball Hall of Fame's Curt Gowdy Media Award recipients in 2020. 

Tipoff for Celtics vs. Heat Game 7 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. The winner advances to the NBA Finals and will face the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

ESPNNBABoston CelticsMiami HeatEastern Conference Finals
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us