Everything to Know for the 2023 PGA Championship

Where is the 2023 PGA Championship? Course info, date, schedule

It’s time for the second major tournament of 2023.

The world’s best golfers will hit the course this weekend for the 105th PGA Championship.

There will be 156 players vying for the Wanamaker Trophy, with Justin Thomas hoping to defend his title from last year and Jon Rahm looking to stay hot after his win in April’s Masters Tournament.

Here’s all the info you need to know for the tournament:

Where is the 2023 PGA Championship?

Unlike the Masters, the PGA Championship rotates venues each year.

In 2023, the tournament will be held at the East Course of Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, N.Y.

The par-70 course has been the site of the PGA Championship on three prior occasions, most recently in 2013. Jack Nicklaus (1980), Shaun Micheel (2003) and Jason Dufner (2013) have won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. Micheel, 54, and Dufner, 46, will both play in the 2023 tournament.

Last year, the PGA Championship was held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

When is the 2023 PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship will be played from Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21.

As always, there will be four rounds in the tournament with one per day. After the first two rounds, the top 70 players (including ties) will advance to the weekend while the remaining players will be cut.

Who is in the 2023 PGA Championship field?

As aforementioned, 156 players will be competing in the PGA Championship. Tiger Woods will miss the tournament after undergoing ankle surgery following his withdrawal from the Masters.

Defending winner Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and World No. 1 Jon Rahm are among the notable names on the entry list, which was unveiled last week.

Outside of Woods, Will Zalatoris is the only other player eligible for the tournament who will not be playing. Zalatoris underwent back surgery in April and is expected to miss the entire season.

How do I watch the PGA Championship?

Coverage of the 2023 PGA Championship will be on ESPN and CBS. Here’s the full schedule:

Round 1 (Thursday, May 18)

7 a.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN+

1 p.m. to 7 p.m., ESPN

Round 2 (Friday, May 19)

7 a.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN+

1 p.m. to 7 p.m., ESPN

Round 3 (Saturday, May 20)

8 a.m. to 10 a.m., ESPN+

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN

1 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS

Round 4 (Sunday, May 21)

8 a.m. to 10 a.m., ESPN+

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN

1 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS

What are the 2023 PGA Championship betting odds?

Entering the tournament, 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler are the co-favorites.

Here are the full odds to win the PGA Championship, according to our partner, PointsBet:

Jon Rahm, +700

Scottie Scheffler, +700

Rory McIlroy, +1100

Brooks Koepka, +1800

Xander Schauffele, +2000

Patrick Cantlay, +2000

Dustin Johnson, +2200

Justin Thomas, +2200

Tony Finau, +2200

Viktor Hovland, +2500

Jason Day, +2500

Cameron Young, +2500

Cameron Smith, +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick, +3000

Collin Morikowa, +3000

Sungjae Im: +3300

Jordan Spieth, +3300

