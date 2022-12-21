When is the Super Bowl in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Playoff-bound NFL teams and those still in postseason contention are hoping their season ends in Arizona.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, home of the Arizona Cardinals, is the site of Super Bowl 57. With the Cardinals already eliminated from the playoff race, the Super Bowl will be the lone postseason game held at State Farm Stadium.

This will be the fourth time the Super Bowl has been played in Arizona and the first since 2015, when the New England Patriots took down the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49.

With the Big Game less than two months away, here’s what to know about Super Bowl 57.

When is Super Bowl 57 in 2023?

Super Bowl 57 will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12 in 2023. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. local time.

What TV channel is the 2023 Super Bowl on?

FOX will broadcast Super Bowl 57.

Who is performing the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna is the headliner of the Apple Music Halftime Show.

How much are tickets for the 2023 Super Bowl?

The cheapest Super Bowl seats on the secondary ticket marketplace are listed at well over $5,000. The all-in prices for tickets on SeatGeek range from $6,291 to $35,555 while those on TickPick range from $5,815 to $34,200.

Who is favored to win Super Bowl 2023?

Entering Week 16, the Buffalo Bills have the best Super Bowl odds at +350, according to our partner, PointsBet. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are tied for the second-best odds at +450. The only other teams with shorter than +2100 odds are the San Francisco 49ers (+450), Cincinnati Bengals (+800) and Dallas Cowboys (+900).

Where is the Super Bowl in the next five years?

The Super Bowl will be headed to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, in 2024 followed by New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome, home of the Saints, in 2025.

Locations of the Big Game beyond 2025 have yet to be announced.