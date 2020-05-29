Colin Kaepernick

Ex-49ers QB Colin Kaepernick Reacts to George Floyd’s Death

Former SF star launched a movement against such acts of police violence when he started kneeling during pregame national anthems

By Alex Didion

George Floyd's recent death while in Minneapolis police custody continues to elicit a strong reaction from Americans.

On Thursday morning, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick joined the millions to voice their opinion after video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for an extended period of time. Floyd died shortly after being arrested Monday, and the outcry was almost immediate, with the officers involved being fired and protestors taking to the streets.

[RELATED: Curry, Kerr among sports figures outraged by Floyd's death]

Many on social media, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, posted side-by-side images of Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games and the officer kneeling on Floyd's neck, citing the differing reactions to them.

Sports

Oakland 22 hours ago

A’s 2023 Howard Terminal Ballpark Opening May be Delayed

NFL 19 mins ago

49ers’ Brunskill Eager to Battle for Starting Spot

The protests in Minnesota became increasingly violent Thursday night, including a local police precinct being destroyed.

Copyright CSNBY - CSN BAY

This article tagged under:

Colin Kaepernick49ersGeorge Floydpolice in-custody death
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us