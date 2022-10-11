Sources: Ben Gordon Arrested for Allegedly Hitting 10-Year-Old Son

Ben Gordon arrested for allegedly hitting his son originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

The son had an active restraining order against Gordon during the incident, which took place at Gate 19 in Terminal B of the airport.

A witness told police Gordon punched his child in the head with a closed fist, according to TMZ.

Two officers were injured during the arrest as Gordon fought back against enforcement, TMZ learned.

The Chicago Bulls selected Gordon with the third overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He played five seasons with the Bulls, earning All-Rookie honors and the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2004-05 season. Gordon also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic over his 11-year career.