Ex-Giants Skipper Dusty Baker to be Astros’ Next Manager: Report

The Houston Astros are baseball's biggest joke right now. But they reportedly are about to make their best decision in quite some time.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday morning that the Astros will name Dusty Baker as their next manager. The Associated Press later confirmed the news.

Houston's owner Jim Crane fired manager A.J. Hinch after MLB suspended Hinch for one year without pay as part of the Astros' historic punishments from their sign-stealing scandal.

Baker, 70, last managed in 2017 when he won 97 games for the Washington Nationals. His son, Darren, who plays collegiately for Cal, certainly is excited his father is back to managing in the majors.

Dusty began his career as a MLB manager in 1993 when he won 103 games for the Giants. He managed the Giants from '93 to 2002 and led them to the '02 World Series. Baker went 840-715 over 10 years in the regular season for San Francisco, and 11-13 in the playoffs.

Baker also is a three-time NL Manager of the Year. All three times he won the award -- '93, '97 and 2000 -- he was managing the Giants.

Between the Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Nationals, Baker has won 1,863 career games in the regular season, and another 23 in the postseason.

More than anything, however, Baker is revered as one of the most well-liked and respect people ever in the game. He has been admired by his players and would help shine a brighter light on a beaten franchise.

Wins will come. The Astros still have a stacked roster. What they need more than ever is to restore respect.

Dusty is the right man to get the job done.