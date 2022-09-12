Chicago Bears

Fan Video Exposes Bears Soldier Field Issues Beyond the Grass, Seat Capacity

A drenched Soldier Field on Sunday showed the sport venue's limitations as plans for a new stadium in Arlington Heights persist

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fan video exposes Soldier Field issues beyond grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The rain was impenetrable on Sunday for the Chicago Bears season opener versus the San Francisco 49ers. 

It rained all day in Chicago, making for a drenched field and soaked fans all around the stadium. Except, some fans got a little more wet than others.

@jonathonkristopher

The rain couldnât be stopped at Solider field from the 200 level to the 100 level.Hey Loriâ¦this is a reason why the #chicagobears want a new stadium. Crazy day.#soliderfield #chicago #bears #fyp #fypã· #foryourpage

â¬ Waterfalls - TLC
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Soldier Field needs to fix its drainage system throughout the stadium. A handful of fans suffered more rain than others. It's as if the fans were under those big buckets of water that dump periodically at water parks. 

RELATED: Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears

This is yet another reason why Soldier Field is a bad stadium.

Sports

NBA 13 hours ago

Steph Curry Reveals the Number of Years He'd Like to Continue Playing

49ers 17 hours ago

NFL Rumors: 49ers' Elijah Mitchell Suffers MCL Injury, Will Miss Two Months

Filtering out rain would never be a problem at the Bears planned stadium in Arlington Heights because they plan to make it an "enclosed stadium" to block out poor weather an overflowing water. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago BearsSoldier FieldArlington Heights Chicago Bears
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us