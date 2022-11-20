World Cup 2022

Fans, Twitter React to Qatar's Opening Loss at World Cup Vs. Ecuador

People were loving Ecuador's opening performance and not impressed by Qatar

By Max Molski

Soccer fans rejoiced on Sunday with the start of the 2022 World Cup. Well, unless they were rooting for the host nation.

With a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, Qatar became the first World Cup host to lose its opening match. Based on reactions from the stadium and online, people weren’t feeling terribly sorry for the home team.

Inside Al Bayt Stadium, one Ecuadorian fan was giving it to the Qatari supporters:

Despite the heated moment, the two fans made amends in the stands:

Sports

49ers

49ers' Fred Warner Embraces ‘Important' Role as a Mexican NFL Player

Warriors

Steph Curry Pleads Warriors Need to Change Before ‘Loser Mentality' Creeps in

Elsewhere in the crowd, Ecuadorian fans had their mind on something else beside the play on the field. A large section of supporters started chanting for beer, which was banned from stadiums just days before the tournament kicked off:

Enner Valencia gave people from Ecuador plenty to be excited about in the opening World Cup match. The nation’s all-time leading scorer added to his tally with two first-half goals, and he could have had a third if not for a VAR review negating a goal in the opening minutes.

People on Twitter were in awe of Valencia’s performance, even making some lofty comparisons for the forward:

Ecuador came away with a 2-0 victory, and people were not hopeful about Qatar’s chances:

Ecuador and Qatar are back in action on Friday for more Group A matches. Ecuador will face the Netherlands, while Qatar will take on Senegal.

This article tagged under:

World Cup 2022QatarEcuador
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us