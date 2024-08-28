WNBA

Fever's Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA rookie 3-point record 

The previous mark was set in 2022

By Sanjesh Singh

No. 22 just hit No. 86...and counting.

With a triple in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made history.

Clark became the new holder of the most WNBA triples made as a rookie, cashing in her 86th of the season.

The 22-year-old did so with a stepback jumper over star defender Dijonai Carrington early in the first period.

Rhyne Howard, the No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Dream in 2022, held the previous record with 85. That season, Howard shot 34.3% from deep on 7.3 attempts.

Clark still has about three weeks to go until the regular season concludes, so surpassing the 100 mark could soon be a reality. Nine games remain on Indiana's schedule.

Entering Wednesday's contest, Clark held a shooting percentage of 33.3% from long range on 8.5 attempts.

Here are five things to know about Caitlin Clark, guard for the Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team.

