FIFA

FIFA Appoints Model Adriana Lima as Global Fan Ambassador

FIFA announced on Monday that successful supermodel Adriana Lima is set to be the organization's first FIFA Global Fan Ambassador

By Julia Elbaba

Getty Images

FIFA announced on Monday that Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima will be the organization's first FIFA Global Fan Ambassador.

The 41-year-old fashion icon will be in charge of developing, promoting and participating in various initiatives while interacting with fans worldwide, the FIFA statement says.

“When you get to meet Adriana, you feel right away her warmth, kindness, and how approachable and passionate she is about our game,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “She lives and breathes ‘futebol’ and that is also why she can be an excellent link between FIFA and fans worldwide.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This isn't the first time Lima has been involved in a sports business initiative.

In 2016, she was chosen by NBC alongside another Brazilian model as the channel's culture and food correspondent for the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Lima has also been featured in campaigns for Puma, Sportmax and Victoria's Secret sports bra line, Victoria Sport.

Sports

NHL 17 hours ago

Sharks Trade Timo Meier to Devils in Huge Nine-Player, Four-Pick Deal

Warriors 16 hours ago

Warriors Observations: Dubs' Huge Fourth Keys Big Win Vs. Timberwolves

“Coming from a more than modest background and being a football fan, I am very thankful and honoured to have been chosen by FIFA to be the first Global Fan Ambassador and to be given such a platform to help fans get even closer to the game,” Lima said.

Lima will present the FIFA Fan Award at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 in Paris on Monday.

This article tagged under:

FIFA
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us