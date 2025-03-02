It's here! Check out the FIFA World Cup 26 Bay Area Sonic ID

The Bay Area Host Committee and local legendary producer Dan the Automator join forces to represent the region in an auditory journey showcasing what host cities can offer fans during next year's FIFA World Cup.

The Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Bay Area Sonic ID released Sunday captures the unique vibe and innovative spirit of the region, according to the Bay Area Host Committee, or BAHC.

"This launch is more than just a sound; it’s our way of amplifying the Bay Area’s identity as we welcome the world to our region," BAHC said in a news release.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will play host to six 2026 FIFA World Cup matches – five in the group stage and one in the round of 32.

The Bay Area Sonic ID will also be used at in-person events leading up to the tournament, inside the stadium and at FIFA fan festivals.

Sunday's drop of the Bay Area Sonic ID is part of a 16-day rollout where host cities share their remixed version of the tournament's core theme.

"This innovative project marks a milestone in the tournament's legacy, blending global unity with local flavor through music and sound," FIFA said in a news release.

Fans can stream and download Host City Sonic IDs on popular music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Sixteen venues across North America will host games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.