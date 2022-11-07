MLB

Finalists Revealed for 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie and Manager of the Year Awards

By Sanjesh Singh

The 2022 MLB season is in the books, and now it’s time to honor the year’s best.

From both the American League and National League, 24 players and managers were shortlisted as finalists for four different awards as voted on by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. 

The winners for Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year will be announced next week, with one category going live each day on MLB Network beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Monday, Nov. 14: Jackie Robinson Rookies of the Year

Tuesday, Nov. 15: Managers of the Year

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Cy Young Awards

Thursday, Nov. 17: MVP Awards

Let’s take a look at all the candidates from each league:

Who are the AL Rookie of the Year 2022 finalists? 

Here are the three nominees for AL Rookie of the Year:

  • Steven Kwan, LF, Cleveland Guardians
  • Adley Rutschman, C, Baltimore Orioles
  • Julio Rodríguez, CF, Seattle Mariners

Who are the NL Rookie of the Year 2022 finalists?

Here are the three nominees for NL Rookie of the Year:

  • Brendan Donovan, UTIL, St. Louis Cardinals
  • Michael Harris II, CF, Atlanta Braves
  • Spencer Strider, RHP, Atlanta Braves

Who are the AL Manager of the Year 2022 finalists?

Here are the three nominees for AL Manager of the Year:

  • Terry Francona, Cleveland Guardians
  • Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles
  • Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners

Who are the NL Manager of the Year 2022 finalists?

Here are the three nominees for NL Manager of the Year:

Who are the AL Cy Young 2022 finalists?

Here are the three nominees for AL Cy Young:

  • Dylan Cease, RHP, Chicago White Sox
  • Alek Manoah, RHP, Toronto Blue Jays
  • Justin Verlander, RHP, Houston Astros

Who are the NL Cy Young 2022 finalists?

Here are the three nominees for NL Cy Young:

  • Sandy Alcantara, RHP, Miami Marlins
  • Max Fried, LHP, Atlanta Braves
  • Julio Urías, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Who are the AL MVP 2022 finalists?

Here are the three nominees for AL MVP:

Who are the NL MVP 2022 finalists?

Here are the three nominees for NL MVP:

  • Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres
  • Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals
  • Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals
